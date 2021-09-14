PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

PHP Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. PHP Ventures Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PHP Ventures Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

