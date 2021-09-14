Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

