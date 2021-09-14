Pickle Finance Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.62 million and $6.03 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.45 or 0.00022306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,692,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,670 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

