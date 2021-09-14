PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $51,061.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

