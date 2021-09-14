Pigeoncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $15,510.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $15,510.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

