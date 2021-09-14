PIN (PIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00122562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00179771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.56 or 1.00345097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.04 or 0.07187818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00866623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002874 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

