Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

