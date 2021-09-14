Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,265 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 155,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. 136,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,014. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

