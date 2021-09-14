Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 93.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,869.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,755.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,461.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.