Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Facebook by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.65. 181,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

