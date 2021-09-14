Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 52,287 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,029. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

