Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

