Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.23. 16,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

