Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 259,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

