Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 420,268 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

