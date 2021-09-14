Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

