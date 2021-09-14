Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.14. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

