Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.