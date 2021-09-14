Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. 65,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

