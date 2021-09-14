Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

