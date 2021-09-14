Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after buying an additional 100,453 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 21,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,453. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.