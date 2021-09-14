Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,737. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

