Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,445. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

