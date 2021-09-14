Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $183.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

