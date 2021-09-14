Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,675 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 871,372 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.