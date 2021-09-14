Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,534. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.