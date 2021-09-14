Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 712,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,896 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

