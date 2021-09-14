Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

