Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

