Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $348.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,736. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

