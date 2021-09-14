Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.