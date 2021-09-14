Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

