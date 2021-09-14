Pirate Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $976,935.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00006017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $525.18 million and approximately $976,935.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00282977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00142332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00176289 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,795,628 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

