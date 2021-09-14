PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $631.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $909,328.68 and $631.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,661,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

