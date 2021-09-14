Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pirelli & C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

