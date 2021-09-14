Pirl Price Reaches $0.0009 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $78,858.84 and $4.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.53 or 0.07209720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00388333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.22 or 0.01370570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00571449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00536395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00338169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

