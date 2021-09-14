Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $633,319.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

