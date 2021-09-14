Pivot Token Trading Down 13.5% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $468,143.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00737213 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

