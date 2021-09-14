Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 65,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,310. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.