PIVX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $544,442.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and $544,442.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014453 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016434 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,025,903 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

