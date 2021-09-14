Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.36 million and $193,320.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001657 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00812776 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

