PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of PJT Partners worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,750,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

