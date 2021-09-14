PlatON (LAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.50 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and $5.50 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,365,994 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

