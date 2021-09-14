Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Tops $3.36 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $61,575.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

