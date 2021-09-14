PlayFuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00142742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00811455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00043546 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

