PlotX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $350,012.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

