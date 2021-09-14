Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.18. 308,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,974,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.