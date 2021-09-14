Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMI. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

