Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

