Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of PSTI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
