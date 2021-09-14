Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00011057 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $4.43 million and $208,138.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

